Antigua and Barbuda celebrates 10th International Day of Yoga with Honorary Consul of India

The 10th International Day of Yoga was celebrated at the newly built AUA Conference Center.

The event, organized by the Honorary Consul of India, Mr. Vijay Tewani, event attendant by Hon. Minister Charles Fernández, Minister of Tourism, Aviation & Transport, Ambassador Pilgrim, Permanent Secretary from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Senator H.E. Ms. Kiz Johnson, a Member of the Diplomatic Corps, and Mr. Manoj Kumar from the High Commission of India in Guyana.

Over 100 yoga enthusiasts, including many new faces, joined the event.

This year’s theme, “Self and Your Society,” highlighted the importance of personal well-being and its positive ripple effects on the broader community. The theme underscored how individual health and mindfulness contribute to a more harmonious and connected society.

Minister Fernández emphasized, “Yoga is a path to peace and well-being, both individually and collectively.”

The event successfully brought together diverse participants, showcasing the growing interest in yoga within the community, Antigua Barbuda Tourism Authority participated like they do every year promoting wellness & Yoga plays very important role in relaxing your mind body & soul.