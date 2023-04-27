Antigua and Barbuda beaten by Nevis in LICB Women’s 50 overs Tournament

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda were beaten by 37 runs by Nevis when they met in the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) Senior Women’s 50 overs Tournament at the Elquemedo T Willett Park in St Kitts on Tuesday.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Nevis were led by Melicia Clarke who top-scored with 80 off 86 deliveries as they amassed 206 runs before they were all out in 48.4 overs. Jenisen Richards was the pick of the bowlers for Antigua and Barbuda, claiming four wickets for 38 runs in 10 overs, while Kimberly Anthony bagged three for 28 in eight overs.

Antigua and Barbuda were then bowled out for 169 in 38.2 overs with Terez Parker top-scoring with 80 off 110 balls. She struck 12 fours during her 154 minutes’ stay at the crease. Rozel Liburd picked-up a five-for bowling for Nevis, grabbing five wickets for 39 runs in 10 overs.

There were two wickets each for Martha Dookhan and Melicia Clarke.

The loss was Antigua and Barbuda’s first in two matches after they had beaten hosts St Kitts by 224 runs in their opening fixture on Sunday.