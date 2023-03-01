Antigua and Barbuda Art Week offers Culture in Colour

- Advertisement -

In Antigua and Barbuda, art, music, film and dance will take over the twin-island paradise for seven days as a new festival, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week (ABAW) get set to take place from April 16 – April 22, 2023, under the vibrant theme, ‘Culture in Colour’.

Live music and spoken word will fill the air, colourful and poignant displays of Antigua and Barbuda art will dot the landscape, dancers in bright, cultural wear will burst out at national landmarks, and inspired spectators will pick up paintbrushes for interactive painting sessions with featured artists during the week.

Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, The Honourable Charles Fernandez says, “Antigua and Barbuda Art Week showcases the range of work that Antigua and Barbuda artists have to offer, from painters, musicians, sculptors, poets, dancers and more. Art Week brings increased national, regional and international attention to their talent, as we continue to fill out our destination calendar with new and exciting events that promote our culture”.

Features of the inaugural Antigua and Barbuda Art Week hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority include:

The ABAW Schools’ Art Competition: The Schools’ Art competition provides an opportunity for students within the primary and secondary schools to get involved in Antigua and Barbuda Art Week. Students in primary and secondary school ages 9 – 16 years are invited to submit new and existing works of art in the medium of paint to the competition, inspired by the theme ‘Culture in Colour’. Works will be judged by a panel of esteemed judges, and select artists featured during Antigua and Barbuda Art Week. The entry deadline for the competition is April 7.

ABAW Opening Night and Launch of Art Exhibition: The ABAW Art Exhibition will open on April 16 at the Boom at Gunpowder House, English Harbour and will run for a week. The exhibition will feature a unique collection of work from artists in Antigua and Barbuda curated by some of Antigua and Barbuda’s noted art personalities including visual artist Emile Hill. Amongst the fine pieces on display at the exhibition, art lovers will be drawn in by the exceptional work of Antigua and Barbuda’s leading contemporary artist Heather Doram MFA GCM.

Self-guided Art Walks and Studio Tours: During the week, visitors will be able to view the artists in their studios as they create their own art. Featured spots include: Stephen Murphy’s Zemi’s Art Gallery (Redcliffe Quay), Guava De Art (Redcliffe Quay), Michael and Imogen Hunte’s Cedars Pottery (Buckleys), Fig Tree Studio Art Gallery (Fig Tree Drive), Edison Liburd’s Edison Arts Gallery (All Saints), Rhythm of Blue Art Gallery (English Harbour) and Sarah Fuller’s Pottery (Dutchman’s Bay). Various restaurants around Antigua and Barbuda also exhibit artist work, including Papa Zouk (St. John’s), Ana’s on the Beach Restaurant and Art Gallery (Dickenson Bay), Copper and Lumber Store Hotel (English Harbour), Abracadabra (English Harbour) and The Art Café (Barbuda).

Movies under the Stars: Being held on April 19, at Garrot Blacks, English Harbour, enjoy films created by Antigua and Barbuda’s film producers.

ABAW Artist Showcase: Antigua and Barbuda Art Week will include a special artist showcase on April 21. The Artist Showcase will spotlight new and emerging musicians and spoken word artists at Ana’s on the Beach Restaurant and Art Gallery. Featured artists will be announced shortly.

ABAW Paint, Sip & Eat: Antigua and Barbuda Art Week concludes with an immersive sip and paint art experience. On April 22, get up close and meet with Antigua and Barbuda’s top artists, gather inspiration from their work then get your hands on paint brushes, select your colours and create your own masterpiece guided by artist Gerron Farquharson – Mr Sip and Paint at Greencastle Ranch.

Further news and developments for Antigua and Barbuda Art Week will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event. Follow the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism social media pages on Facebook and Instagram and the Antigua and Barbuda website www.visitantiguabarbuda.com for updates on Antigua and Barbuda Art Week.

Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and artists in Antigua and Barbuda can also be followed on social media using the hashtag: #ArtinAntigua, #ArtinBarbuda, #AntiguaBarbudaArtWeek and on the Facebook group: Art in Antigua and Barbuda

To get involved in Antigua and Barbuda Art Week, contact the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority at 562-7600.