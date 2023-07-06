Antigua and Barbuda and the United States to work towards closer cooperation

- Advertisement -

Relations between Antigua and Barbuda and the United States are expected to grow stronger following talks between Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas, Senator Christopher Dodd of the United States of America.

During the meeting, the United States of America reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation and relations with Antigua and Barbuda and the rest of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

On the heels of the flag-raising ceremony at Chaguaramas on Tuesday morning, marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Caricom, Prime Minister Browne had a wide-ranging bilateral meeting with Senator Dodd.

Browne applauded what he described as the warming and strengthening of relations between Washington and St John’s, which continues to strengthen under President Joe Biden.

“The US is a wonderful friend of the Caribbean, and you Senator are also a great envoy of President Biden’s,” according to the Antiguan and Barbudan Prime Minister.

For his part, Senator Dodd said that the Caribbean remains an area of special interest for the US, which is underscored by the recent visit and engagement by Vice President Kamala Harris in the Bahamas.

Among the wide-ranging issues raised during the bilateral talks were the upscaling of LIAT to deal with regional transportation concerns; reaching an amicable settlement on the long-running WTO gaming matter; Antigua and Barbuda’s desires to be one of two countries selected by the US to reestablish an embassy in the Eastern Caribbean, given our level of infrastructure and our modern airport; Antigua and Barbuda being the fastest growing economy in the OECS; US-China relations, and Venezuela’s Petro Caribe initiative.

Prime Minister Browne and Senator Dodd both agreed to follow up on the matters discussed.

The meeting took place at the Hyatt hotel where the 45th Conference of Heads of Government gathered to look at several key agenda items.

On the margins, Tuesday afternoon prior to the luncheon adjournment, the Heads received guests from friendly countries and international organisations to include the Peoples Republic of China, the Prime Minister of South Korea, and the Ambassador/Special Envoy of Mexico, among others.

The Heads and senior officials also received a visit and extended greetings to former Secretary General Sir Edwin Carrington, who played a critical role in shaping the course of the Caricom Community over many years.