Antigua and Barbuda and Qatar Foster Educational and Sports Cooperation 

An enriching bilateral ministerial meeting between the Minister of Education, Sports and the Creative Industries of Antigua and Barbuda, the Honorable Daryll S. Matthew, and the Minister of Education and Higher Education of Qatar, Her Excellency Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, was held on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the General Conference of UNESCO.

In this high-level encounter on November 9, 2023, both ministers discussed various avenues for collaboration and synergy between their nations.

Minister Daryll S. Matthew commended Qatar for its significant commitment to education and sports and praised the impeccable organization of recent sporting events, most notably the 2022 World Cup.

While Qatar has a renowned passion for football, Antigua and Barbuda takes pride in its cricket heritage. Minister Matthew extended an invitation for collaboration with Qatar on cricket-related initiatives, such as hosting internships, training programs, or other activities for Qatari cricket teams or schools in Antigua.

During the meeting, the Minister of Education, Sports and the Creative Industries of Antigua and Barbuda emphasized the importance of promoting student exchange and mobility opportunities for both countries. Her Excellency Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi concurred and extended an invitation for her counterparts to visit Qatar for further discussions.

Minister Daryll S. Matthew proposed welcoming Qatari students to Antigua and Barbuda, allowing them to undertake a portion of their studies, potentially a semester or more, at the UWI Five Islands Campus, the Antigua and Barbuda campus of the University of the West Indies.

The two ministers cordially invited each other to their respective countries to deepen their cooperation and build upon the fruitful and promising working relationship established during the meeting. They also highlighted the strong rapport between their delegations in Paris, represented by His Excellency Ambassador Boris Latour and His Excellency Ambassador Mr. Nasser Hamad Hinzab.

Present at the meeting were the Hon. Minister Daryll Matthew, H.E. Boris Latour, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Delegate of Antigua and Barbuda to UNESCO, along with his Deputy Permanent Delegate, Mr. Timothée Bauer.

This bilateral meeting marks a significant step in strengthening educational and sports ties between Antigua and Barbuda and Qatar, promoting cultural exchange, and fostering international cooperation.