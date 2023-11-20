Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority advises travellers on Homeporting Days

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

As the year draws to a close, the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority is proactively reaching out to travellers and the general public, urging awareness and preparedness for the upcoming Homeporting days. These scheduled days, aimed at facilitating cruise ships utilizing the island as a homeport, are vital for the local economy and tourism industry.

Mark your calendars for the remaining Homeporting days in 2023: November 18th, December 2nd, 16th, and 30th.

Looking ahead to 2024, be aware of the two Saturdays in January (13th and 27th), and the 10th and 24th of February, concluding with the final exercise on March 9th.

The Airport Authority stresses the significance of these days, which tend to be exceptionally busy. Travellers and members of the public are strongly advised to plan accordingly. To ensure a smooth travel experience, the Airport Authority recommends arriving at least three (3) hours before departure. This early check-in allows for any necessary processing and helps mitigate potential traffic delays while commuting to the airport.

Homeporting not only plays a crucial role in the maritime and aviation sectors but also contributes significantly to the economic vibrancy of Antigua and Barbuda. The Airport Authority extends appreciation to the public for their understanding and cooperation during these busy days.

In the spirit of seamless travel and efficient operations, the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority encourages everyone to stay informed and make travel plans that align with the Homeporting schedule. Safe travels!