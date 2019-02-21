Antigua agreement the most difficult – Global Ports chairman

Global Ports Holding (GPH) Chairman Mehmet Kutman has described his company’s agreement with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda as one of the most difficult contracts the company has negotiated.

In an interview with one of our reporters, Kutman said the government was a tough negotiator and GPH agreed to a number of things it would not normally have accepted, based on the company’s practice.

“The important thing was to really be able to raise another flag in the Caribbean. That’s one reason we practically said yes to a lot of things which normally, according to our standards, we would not accept.

“First of all, Hon. [Charles] Fernandez has been a very tough negotiator, I must say. It has been a very difficult process; I mean it’s probably been the most difficult process … During the negotiations it was tough.”

On February 1st G-P-H signed a US $80 million exclusive 30-year concession agreement with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to manage cruise port facilities and operations in the country.

The agreement includes the financing of a fifth cruise pier to accommodate the OASIS Class vessels, and additional investments aimed at improving the shopping and other entertainment amenities in and around Heritage Quay.