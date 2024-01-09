Anticipation Builds for Thrilling Cricket Showdowns

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The ABCA (Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association) Two-Day Tournament’s opening matches have been scheduled for January 13 and 14, as cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the clash between some of the island’s top teams.

With the recent development in news surrounding Leeward Islands Cricket and the new Antigua CPL Franchise, the season is expected to be teeming with promise and anticipation.

Champions PIC Liberta Blackhawks will travel to Bethesda to battle the CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles.

Umpires Bernard Joseph and James Trotman will officiate this exciting encounter.

At the Pigotts Playing Field, Crushers will entertain Combined School with Umpires Keller Joseph and Felix Auguiste officiating.

New Winthorpes becomes the battleground for the New Winthorpes Lions as they host Bolans Blasters with Avoy Knight and rookie Hayden-Ann Palmer slated to be the umpires overseeing the action.

Rising Sun will travel to McPond for a clash with the All Saints Pythons in which Melissa Lawrie and Julian Roberts will officiate.

Last year’s runner-ups, Empire Nation will meet Jennings Tigers at the Rising Sun Cricket Ground, with Donald Scheckle and Candis Butler officiating.