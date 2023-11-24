Anticipation builds as Christmas lighting competition returns for 2023

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

In a decision in keeping with the festive season, the Cabinet has announced the much-anticipated return of the Christmas Lighting Competition for the year 2023.

This beloved tradition, which brings communities together in a dazzling display of a grand holiday spirit, is set to illuminate the season once again.

Last year’s festivities saw homes across the island illuminated with lighting displays, big and small.

The city was not lacking in lights either as businesses took part as well along with Christmas lights being strung across the streets that brought a festive energy to the city.

The planning of this merry event will be spearheaded by the Department of Creative Industries, including procuring prize monies for this year’s winners.

Residents, neighbourhoods, and businesses are encouraged to channel their creativity into transforming streets and homes into winter wonderlands.

It has not yet been announced whether or not concessions on electricity will be given to those participating, as has been done in prior years.

Announcements regarding guidelines, and dates will be forthcoming, once further preparations are made by the Department of Creative Industries.