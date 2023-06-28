Anti-vaxx protest trial adjourned again

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

More than two years will pass before two women charged with organising the infamous ‘Freedom Fighters’ protest against coronavirus restrictions see an end to their battle with the law.

Donette Simon of Tindale Road and Shenel Williams of Villa were among several persons arrested after a demonstration against Covid-related rules on August 8 2021, during which police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The women are jointly accused of “organising a prohibited public meeting” and participating in said event.

Williams is also facing two charges in relation to incitement and encouraging unlawful behaviour.

Six months after they were charged, the police finally completed the case file, thereby allowing the women to enter their pleas back in March 2022.

They both denied the charges, prompting the immediate start of the trial.

A few witnesses have since taken the stand in the highly controversial case but the trial is still not complete.

There have since been several adjournments, the last of which was issued yesterday.

The trial is now set to continue on September 6.