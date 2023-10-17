Anthony “I-Roots” Martin: Newly elected head of Bethesda Sports Club targeting home base for upgrades

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Newly elected President of the Bethesda Sports Club and former West Indies and Leeward Islands player Anthony “I-Roots” Martin said he will focus on needed upgrades at the club’s home base in Bethesda in an attempt to transform the facility into one that could possibly host international teams visiting Antigua.

“The nets facility and the upkeep of the ground is very important. The way I look at it, Bethesda should have a facility that if an international team comes over and they want to have a knock then Bethesda should be a place they could come [and] feel comfortable. We have everything in place where the nets are concerned, bathrooms, a little area where they could shelter with everything in order like the professional set-up; so that’s the kind of thing I am trying to get,” he said.

Martin, a former international spinner who claimed 11 wickets in nine ODI matches for West Indies between April and December in 2011, was elected unopposed during the club’s elections held late last week.

Newly elected President of the Bethesda Sports Club Anthony “I-Roots” Martin (right) with President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon “Kuma” Rodney

He replaces long-standing president Kenny Lewis who opted not to contest the vote on the night of the election. Martin said he will seek to draw on Lewis’ knowledge moving forward.

“I’ve had conversations with Lewis before the elections about different things and on the election night we had other talks as well. We’ll be having more talks going down the line because we’re not enemies, we’re friends and so there is information I would need as a new president that I would ask for, certain information and guidance,” he said.

The former player is also hoping to encourage more community involvement where efforts to move the club forward is concerned.

“The community itself could come more on board but I know the community is still behind of the team or the club even though you don’t see them but to show numbers would be very important but with the way I want things to run I think they [community] would end up being on board,” Martin said.

The other elected members are Dale Lawrence as Vice President, Vernon Jeffers as Secretary, Denly Millette as Treasurer, Oliver Tonge as PRO, and Kurt Richards as Director.