Another major cocaine bust

Four people were in custody up to late yesterday being questioned about a $1.7 million cocaine bust at the V.C. Bird International Airport yesterday morning.

One of them is a chief pilot at a local airline, two are said to be pilots for the private jet linked to the bust and registered in the Dominican Republic, and the fourth person is another local, an official close to the matter said yesterday.

The official, who is not authorised to speak with the media, said officials from the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) swooped down on the group yesterday morning and several of the suspects, along with 47.51 kilogrammes of cocaine, were found on the aircraft which was preparing for take-off.

The ONDCP, in a press statement last night, confirmed the drug bust.

It is alleged that at least three of the four people in custody travelled out of and back into Antigua overnight into Friday morning.

