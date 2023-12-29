Another individual has come forward in fraud case

- Advertisement -

A travel agent who is currently facing a number of fraud charges could see more being added.

According to reports, another individual has come forward claiming to have been defrauded of more than $4,300 by Michelle Anthony between November and December this year.

The 50-year-old travel agent was charged over the weekend for apparently scamming the government and two other individuals – allegedly taking more than $44,000 in total for her own benefit.

Anthony is accused of taking more than $29,000 from the government in late August.

In early September, the Festivals Commission announced that it was among the alleged victims after reigning Panorama champions, Hells Gate Steel Orchestra, were unable to travel as scheduled to New York to attend Antigua and Barbuda Day festivities.

The commission said that the unfortunate situation had resulted in significant setbacks to its planned activities and performances, including the 2023 Labour Day celebrations in New York.

A series of people have also claimed to have been defrauded of thousands of dollars they forked out for flights to Guyana – only to be told while attempting to check in at VC Bird International Airport that the tickets had never been purchased.