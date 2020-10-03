Another female joins the 100 club

Spread the love













Mrs Rachel Victoria Benjamin, who was born at Langford’s on October 2, 1920, became the country’s latest centenarian on Friday.

Benjamin, a mother of six, and wife of the late George Benjamin, grew up in the Cedar Grove community with four siblings and attended the St James’ School.

After school, she worked in framing, picking cotton and later as a domestic worker. She also worked as a cleaner in the Ministry of Finance, the General Post Office, and the Statistics Department.

Mrs Benjamin is described as a loving, devoted and prayerful mother, grandmother, who delights in the accomplishments of her family, friends, neighbours and their children.

She resided for many years at York’s Village, Fort Road, and Vernon’s Estate.