Another delay in trial of teen charged for school invasion

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The trial of a youth who allegedly invaded the premises of the Clare Hall Secondary School earlier this year has been pushed back again.

Gerard DeFreitas, 19 — who is accused of trespassing on the school’s compound, being armed with an offensive weapon, and assault — has been awaiting his trial date since he pleaded not guilty in February.

According to reports, the young man scaled the wall of the school’s compound on January 31 while brandishing a weapon.

DeFreitas, a resident of Clare Hall, was reportedly accompanied by an accomplice who was also armed.

However, he was the only one who was apprehended and charged about a week later.

He was then brought before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charges.

Upon denying the crimes, he was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison to await his trial which was adjourned for the second time yesterday morning.

He is now expected to stand trial on July 17.