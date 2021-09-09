Another delay in the case of youngsters accused of passing fake money

By Latrishka Thomas

Once again, the committal proceeding against three young men charged with possessing and using counterfeit money has been postponed.

Nineteen-year-old Jahmal Prevost of Paynters, 23-year-old Alrick Oliver and 19-year-old Elvis Pelle, both of Pigotts, will have to wait another six months to find out if there is sufficient evidence against them to send their case to the higher court.

The youngsters are said to have entered a clothing store on Market Street on February 18 2021 and passed fake currency — three Eastern Caribbean $100 notes — to the store’s owner, while knowing they were counterfeits.

They reportedly bought items of clothing with the money, but while one of them collected his change from $100, another who was said to have put $200 on the counter to purchase his items, walked out of the store without waiting for his change.

The complainant became suspicious and after she examined the money, she realised the notes were fake.

It is said that she attempted to call out to the men but they continued to walk away.

The police were contacted and the store’s camera footage was reviewed. The trio was reportedly observed conducting the transactions on camera, and the police were able to identify them and went in search of them.

They were spotted in Pigotts and when the officers approached them, they reportedly ran.

The officers gave chase and were able to apprehend Oliver who was said to be in possession of the items he purchased.

Search warrants were later executed at the homes of the other two and a pair of jeans was reportedly recovered.

Yesterday the three youngsters, who are all on bail, were due to hear from Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court whether or not the case would be committed into the High Court’s next assizes.

The hearing was adjourned to October 21 since one of the defendants could not appear in court.