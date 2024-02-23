Another delay in Karim Edwards court case

- Advertisement -

A court case where a medical student was reportedly killed as a result of a man driving dangerously has faced another delay despite being before the court for over a year.

Karim Edwards is accused of knocking down two American University of Antigua (AUA) students while they were crossing Friars Hill Road on October 23 2022.

The matter came up in the Traffic Court once again Thursday and was adjourned for about the 7th time since Edwards made his first appearance 16 months ago.

The alleged collision resulted in the death of 21-year-old Kenneth Mathew, who suffered severe brain trauma and succumbed to his injuries just over a week later.

His companion, Priyanjana Das, then 19, survived but with significant injuries, including the loss of her right arm, fractures to her left arm, and injuries to her pelvis.

Edwards, an accountant in his late 40’s, was initially charged with dangerous driving but the charge was elevated to causing death by dangerous driving following Mathew’s death.

Magistrate Dexter Wason is tasked with assessing the evidence against Edwards and deciding whether to refer the case to a higher court.

However, persistent issues have hampered the case’s progression.

Yesterday Wednesday, the prosecution was still not ready to proceed, as a result the case was adjourned again until May 9TH