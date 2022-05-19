Another delay in case against alleged vaccine card fraudster

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

There has been another adjournment in the case of the woman who is alleged to have forged vaccine cards.

Bolans resident, Jahmesha Millwood, now has to wait another two months before finding out if there is a prima facie case against her, which will warrant her case being sent up to the High Court.

Millwood is suspected of selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards in November 2021.

She was only charged in February 2022.

The 29-year-old was slapped with 21 counts of forgery for allegedly forging 21 of the said cards.

The nurse allegedly charged over EC$1,000 per card when she apparently committed the offence at the Multipurpose Cultural Centre on November 13, 2021.

The defendant was said to be an employee of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre who volunteered at vaccination stations.

Minister of Health, Sir Molwyn Joseph, disclosed in November last year that the woman had been relieved of her duties pending the resolution of the matter.

Millwood made her first appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court in late February where she was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with a $2,500 cash component.

She was also instructed to report to a police station three days each week, provide two local sureties and surrender all of her travel documents.

The mother of two has since appeared in the lower court in March and then yesterday, where she was told to return on July 11.