Another delay for trio charged in relation to stolen sex toy

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Another adjournment has been issued for three individuals facing different charges in relation to a stolen sex toy.

Antonya Otto, 22, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in St John’s Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer to a charge of receiving an adult sex toy worth $300, knowing it to be unlawfully obtained.

Her ex-partner, 25-year-old Delon Mattheson, and another youngster, Javante Lloyd, both charged with larceny, also appeared but the case was postponed to June 18 — the third adjournment in the matter.

It is believed that on November 7 2020, Mattheson and Lloyd broke into Harmony Remedies on Popeshead Street and stole jewellery, adult sex toys, male enhancement pills, a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, phone accessories, and $9,000 cash.

The following day, the owner of the store discovered that someone broke into her establishment through a wooden door.

The items are worth over $32,800, which therefore made the matter indictable.

Otto was reportedly given the sex toy by Mattheson who is said to have been her boyfriend at the time.