Another delay for Nigel Christian murder case

The murder case of high-ranking Customs official Nigel Christian is still quite a way from its conclusion with yet another adjournment being granted yesterday.

The three men charged with killing Christian — Lasean Bully, 30, of Cashew Hill, Wayne Thomas, 28, of Hatton, and 30-year-old Saleim Harrigan of Greenbay — appeared before Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards in All Saints Magistrate’s Court for the fourth time.

The prosecution requested that the committal be pushed back for a third time since they are still awaiting reports from another jurisdiction.

Wendel Robinson, who represents Thomas, accused the prosecution of “window-dressing”; misleading the public to create a favourable impression.

“They are just not ready to proceed, and if that is the case, they arrested them to appease John Public,” he said.

Andrew O’Kola, who represents both Bully and Harrigan, also tried to push the matter forward by indicating that the men have been on remand for almost a year.

He therefore suggested that they proceed with committal and the other evidence be tendered at the High Court.

Nevertheless, the matter was adjourned until April 27. On that day, the trio is expecting to hear whether the evidence is sufficient for the case to be sent to the higher court once the prosecution receives final pieces of evidence from overseas.

After the hearing, the defence was served extremely thick files for each of the murder accused.

On the afternoon of July 10 2020, Christian was abducted from his McKinnons home, and the 44-year-old’s bullet-riddled body was found in the Thibous area hours later.

It wasn’t until April 2021 that two men –- Bully and Thomas — were charged with the killing.

Harrigan was charged a few days later.