Another crime filled weekend plagues the island

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

The prayers of residents who interceded for a reduced-crime weekend were seemingly answered, with reports of around 10 larcenies as opposed to the previous holiday weekend which had 18.

The larceny reports indicated that homes, businesses, and a church were the targets.

At the same time, although incidents of reported violence were also reduced, they were not less in severity.

The police are searching for the suspects believed to be involved in a shooting incident in Gray’s Farm that left one man nursing a gunshot wound to his back.

According to reports, a 23-year-old man was standing on Christian Street around 12:10am on Sunday, when a small dark vehicle drove into the area and someone shots were fired by an occupant, after which the vehicle sped away from the scene.

The victim, who received a bullet wound to his back, was transported to the hospital by a family member and is said to currently be in stable condition.

The police are appealing to anyone with information surrounding this incident to contact the Gray’s Farm Police Station at 462-0481 or call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 800-Tips (8477).

Another report indicated that a man was attacked and stabbed while at a tyre shop on Old Parham Road on Friday night.

Meantime, the police executed several search warrants in the Gray’s Farm, Five Islands, and Nut Grove communities during which large portions of controlled drugs, firearms, ammunition, and suspected stolen items were seized.

During the search of a property at Five Islands, the police confiscated a portion of cannabis and several cases of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and 52.9 pounds of Hashish was also found. The substance along with its suspected owners were taken to police headquarters for further investigation. The seized substance has an estimated street value of $590,200.

A 14-year-old girl, who went missing for more than a week was also found on the property, and a 24-year-old man who was believed to be harbouring her was taken into custody and is assisting the police with their investigations.

Also, the police found one 9mm Glock pistol and seven rounds of matching ammunition during their search of a property at Federation Road, Gray’s Farm, and a male suspect was taken into custody as a result.

Meanwhile, the police seized a sheet of plywood, a digital camera, tent, bicycle, camouflage clothing, and controlled substances that were found at two separate properties, also in Grays Farm. Several people were arrested and taken into custody.

Investigations are still ongoing in those matters.