Another Covid case confirmed

One new case of Covid-19 has been recorded in Antigua and Barbuda from the latest batch of samples sent to Trinidad for testing.

This takes the country’s total laboratory confirmed coronavirus cases to 25.

Fifteen samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for analysis on Wednesday.

The news comes as a blow as the first new announced laboratory confirmed case since April 21 and as the country slowly starts to ease lockdown restrictions.

Yesterday, 12 additional samples were sent to CARPHA, bringing the total number of samples sent away this week to 38, a statement from the ministry said. Results of those should be received within a day or two.

“In keeping with its aim of increasing testing, the ministry intends to send at least 50 samples to CARPHA weekly. This is possible with additional supplies from the OECS Secretariat and Barbados,” it explained.

The ministry urged people to continue to cooperate with state of emergency rules in place since late March.

“These measures along with social distancing, proper cough and sneeze etiquette, hand washing and sanitising are crucial in our nation’s fight against Covid-19,” it added.

To date, 128 people have been tested for the virus, three have died and 15 have recovered. There are 53 people in designated quarantine facilities and 21 quarantined at home.

No further details on the latest confirmed case were forthcoming up to press time.