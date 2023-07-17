Another Cornwall century as Blackhawks maintain winning record in Super 40 cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former national and Leeward Islands batsman Wilden “Polo” Cornwall scored his third consecutive century in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 on Saturday, leading the Liberta Blackhawks to a fourth straight win of the competition, a 127-runs triumph over the New Winthorpes Lions.

Winning the toss and opting to bat at home Cornwall, who was named player of the match, struck seven fours and six sixes to reach 107 off 81 deliveries before he was bowled by Ishmael Peters. Cornwall’s knock was however key in lifting Blackhawks to 236 for nine in 36 overs.

Nino Henry was the pick of the bowlers for New Winthropes with three wickets for 25 runs in seven overs. There were two wickets each for Peters (2/64) and Kyian Joseph (2/44).

Lions, when their turn at the crease arrived, were bowled out for just 109 in 27.1 overs. Their best effort with the bat came from Bartlett Henry who made 40 from 45 balls. There were two wickets each for Javier Spencer, Elvis Weaver Jr, Karima Gore, Kadeem Phillip and Amahl Nathaniel.

There was victory as well for Empire Nation who won by four wickets over Jennings Tigers.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Jennings posted 148 all out in 36 overs. Jedidiah Martin top-scored with 28. Player of the match Tanez Francis did the damage with the ball for Empire, claiming five wickets for 42 runs in eight overs. Tyrone Williams Jr bagged three for 34 in six overs.

Empire, led by Jauri Edwards’ 62, reached their target at 154 for six in 31.4 overs. Glenton Williams bagged four wickets for 29 runs bowling for the home team.

Also, on Saturday, Rising Sun Spartans beat Bolans Blasters by 115 runs when they met in Bolans.

Batting first after winning the toss, Spartans posted 239 all out with Martin Singh hitting 69 from 46 balls and Tassilo Allen adding 51 from 48. Teriq Highland was the pick of the bowlers for the home team with three wickets for 48 runs in seven overs.

Bolans were then removed for just 124 in 32.1 overs with Peter Bellanfanti and Orlando Peters both making 34. Player of the match Ozan Williams snatched four wickets for two runs in seven overs bowling for Spartans.

In the other match contested Saturday, Pigotts Crushers defeated Bethesda Golden Eagles by four wickets when they met in Bethesda.

Batting first, Bethesda made 140 all out in 36.2 overs with a top score of 31 from Gavin Tonge. Player of the match Kadeem Henry claimed four wickets for 18 runs while Trevorson Atley claimed three wickets for 16 runs, both for the visitors.

Crushers then reached 141 for six in 36.2 overs with a top score of 43 from Uri Smith. Henry made 31 from 31 while Demari Benta chipped in with 30. Veteran Anthony Martin snatched two for 18 bowling for Bethesda.