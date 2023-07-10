Another century for ‘Polo’ as Blackhawks win third straight in Super 40 cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Veteran player turned coach, Wilden “Polo” Cornwall, posted his second century in as many matches on the local front, scoring 101 on Saturday to lead the Liberta Blackhawks to a convincing 170 runs victory against Bolans Blasters in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 competition.

Cornwall, later named player of the match, slammed 10 fours and six sixes on his way to the century as Blackhawks posted a daunting 247 for five in their 40 overs at Ball Beef in Liberta. Leeward Islands all-rounder Karima Gore chipped in with 28 from 31 deliveries.

Dwayne Fordyce (2/44) and Teriq Highland (2/45), were the pick of the bowlers for the opponents.

Elvis Weaver Jr then grabbed three wickets for 25 runs to help remove Bolans for just 77 runs. There were two wickets each for Kadeem Phillip (2/7), Ephraim Pollard (2/9) and Javier Spencer (2/14).

There was victory as well for Pigotts Crushers as they beat Jennings Tigers by four wickets when they met in Jennings.

Sent to bat after losing the toss, Tigers posted 132 for six in their allotted 40 overs with a half century (55) from Glenton Williams. Jedidiah Martin chipped in with 32. Vishal Gobin was best with the ball for the visitors with two wickets for 22 runs in five overs, while player of the match, Kadeem Henry, claimed two for 27.

Crushers were then led by Demari Benta who made 43 from 72 deliveries to carry Crushers to 133 for six in just 26.1 overs. Martin picked two for 20 in 5.1 overs bowling for the home team.

Also on Saturday, Bethesda Golden Eagles beat Rising Sun Spartans by 70 runs at Rising Sun.

Batting first, Eagles made 174 for seven in their 40 overs with Shacoy Floyd hitting a top score of 38. Tassilo Allen and Dean Williams both claimed two wickets.

Spartans were then bowled out for 104 with their best effort from Junior Henry who made 39. Player of the match, Deran Benta, led the bowling for Eagles with four wickets for 31 runs.

Batting first, Lions raised 154 all out with Asher Murray Cornelius hitting 37 from 73 deliveries. Xaveek Toppin claimed three for 26 in 4.5 overs bowling for the opponents.

Meanwhile, New Winthorpes Lions beat All Saints Pythons by 25 runs.

Pythons were then bowled out for 129 in just 28.4 overs. Jelani Mussington hit a top score of 50. Player of the match, Nino Henry, came within one scalp of a five-for, claiming four wickets for 18 runs in six overs. Shavon Moore claimed three for 18 in 5.4 overs.

