Another airline on the Toronto to Antigua route

A new airline is set to ply the Toronto-to-Antigua route on a weekly basis.

On Monday, Sunwing Airlines, which describes itself as a leisure airline, introduced the year-round service, which it said would run from November 10 to October 26, 2018.

“With direct Sunwing service from Toronto and Montreal to Antigua, Canadians finally have an exciting new option for their perfect winter getaway,” said Colin Skerritt, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Director-Canada via a press release.

Figures for the year from the Antigua Hotel and Tourist Association indicate that there were some 15,475 arrivals from Canada up to August.

The airline is a subsidiary of Sunwing Travel Group, which purchased the dilapidated Royal Antiguan Hotel for U.S. $27 million. The group plans to refurbish the hotel and reopen in November 2018.

The Government announced in June that the group will spend approximately U.S. $250 million to construct bungalows, high-end residences, waterfront villas, townhouses and condos over a two-year period at Deep Bay.
