Another adjournment in case of motorist who allegedly knocked down Andre Simon￼

By Latrishka Thomas

While national cyclist Andre Simon is making small steps towards recovery from an accident which nearly claimed his life, there has not been much progress in the case against the driver who allegedly mowed him down.

Kenyatta Benjamin, 39, of Hatton, was charged with dangerous driving after he allegedly knocked down Andre Simon and three other cyclists, Sean Weathered, Ghere Coates and Tiziano Rosignoli, on May 8.

All four men received treatment, but while the other three were later discharged from the hospital, the Mother’s Day incident landed Simon in the ICU for quite some time.

He experienced head trauma and internal bleeding as a result of the incident.

It wasn’t until early July that Simon – while in a wakefulness coma – was transported to a medical facility in Texas for further treatment.

He has since improved, however slightly.

Last month his brother told Observer that he is now able to swallow blended foods in small amounts.

But the motorist said to be responsible for Simon’s condition is still awaiting his committal hearing, months later.

His next court appearance is set for December 15.

Many fundraisers have been held and continue to be hosted across the nation in an effort to raise more than US$500,000 for Andre’s medical bills.

The next fundraiser will be taking place this Sunday in the form of a fun ride. The initiative is being executed by the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation.

An online GoFundMe account – found at https://gofund.me/49f11497 – has so far raised just over US $70,000.

Interested parties can also make donations via the Caribbean Union Bank at account #20004089, the Community First Credit Union at account #098425, or the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank at account #131003564.