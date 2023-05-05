Another adjournment in case of motorcycle driver charged with causing death of passenger

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

July 19 was the new court date assigned to Jameel Adams, a man facing serious charges after an accident claimed the life of a female passenger who was reportedly riding with him on a motorcycle.

Adams is charged with causing the death of 24-year-old Annik Lawrence through his dangerous driving.

The defendant, who is in his 30s, is said to have lost control of the motorcycle, causing him and Lawrence to fall off.

Accused Jameel Adams and deceased Annik Lawrence

According to police sources, Adams sustained injuries but Lawrence’s fall led to her demise.

The accident took place on November 14 2022 on All Saints Road, just a few days before Lawrence’s birthday.

Adams, from Bendals, has been on bail since his first appearance in Traffic Court before Magistrate Dexter Wason in December 2022.

Since then, his driver’s licence has also been suspended.

The defendant’s committal hearing was adjourned yesterday for the third time.