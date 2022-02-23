26.9 C
The Big Stories

Another adjournment in case against youth charged with armed robbery

Rasheed Daley (Social media photo)

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

One more month is how long a 21-year-old man accused of carjacking two women of a blue Toyota Vitz, among other offences, will have to wait for some progress to be made in his case.

Rasheed Daley, of Cooks New Extension, is said to have taken the vehicle – valued at around $17,000 – from the women at Ffryes Estate on November 12 2020.

He is also accused of robbing the pair of their mobile phones, jewellery, and around $800 in cash. The vehicle was later recovered by police in the Golden Grove area.

Daley is also said to have robbed a shop owner in Bendals on November 13 2020 of almost $3,000 and other valuable items.

The youngster first appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court in June 2021 to face two counts of armed robbery.

The case has since had about three postponements.

Daley, who is currently on bail, was present in court again yesterday, but was told he has to wait until March 9 for his hearing since the prosecution is revising some of the charges.

