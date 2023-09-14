Another adjournment in case against woman charged in teen cyclist’s death

- Advertisement -

The committal hearing for a young woman accused of causing the death of a teenage cyclist through dangerous driving has once again been adjourned. This marks the latest in a series of almost a dozen postponements.

Keithanya Elvin, a resident of Gunthorpes, was arrested and charged early last year with causing the death of 16-year-old Azorae Pennant from Roman Hill due to dangerous driving.

The tragic incident unfolded on January 26 2022, on Tyrells Main Road.

According to reports, on the evening of the accident, the teenager was travelling north along the bustling highway, shortly before 6.30pm.

At that time, a Honda CRV driven by Elvin, travelling in the opposite direction, attempted a right turn. In an effort to avoid a collision, the cyclist swerved but ultimately collided with the vehicle and was thrown into the path of a pickup truck.

The young boy was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead approximately an hour later.

The accused, who is in her early 20s, first appeared in court a day after being charged. On each subsequent appearance, she has been informed that her committal hearing would be rescheduled.

In her most recent appearance before Magistrate Dexter Wason, the outcome remained unchanged. She was informed that she would have to endure another wait, this time until December 7, for it to be determined whether her case will proceed to the High Court.