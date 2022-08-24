Another adjournment in case against man accused of killing Customs officer Zorina Benjamin

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

It has been more than nine months since Customs officer Zorina Benjamin was found dead, and since the police charged her boyfriend shortly after with her murder, the case has not gotten very far.

Benjamin – a mother-of-one – was found dead in her Golden Grove home on November 22 2021 with a gunshot wound to her head.

Not long after, her partner Delon Charlery was charged with murder.

Thereafter, the St Lucian national has appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke four times, and the case has been adjourned on each occasion.

Yesterday, on his fifth appearance, the committal hearing was postponed until September 28, because the prosecution indicated that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had previously given the investigator instructions which he had to complete and then return the file to the office of the DPP.

The police prosecution said yesterday that the file had not yet been given back to them.

The defendant’s lawyer, Wendel Robinson, called for the case to be dismissed saying, “within two days of his arrest he was charged and after nine months we still can’t have the file ready?”

He added, “Until the police are ready, we are asking that the matter be dismissed.”

The magistrate noted that this was the second time he’d heard that the file was with the DPP, but he decided to meet the prosecution and defence halfway and adjourn the matter for one final time.

“The tether is running a bit thin,” Magistrate Clarke stated, indicating that one month should be enough for the police to get their house in order.

If not, the case could be thrown out.

Charlery is currently behind bars having been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison following his initial court hearing.

The magistrate does not have the jurisdiction to offer bail for such a crime, but Charlery could apply to the High Court for bail.