Another adjournment in Arthur James murder case

Zamir O’Garro entering the All Saints Magistrate’s Court Obasic O’Garro at the first court hearing in November 2021

By Latrishka Thomas

A day after family and friends celebrated the life of Gray’s Farm man Arthur James, his alleged killers reappeared in court for what was to be their committal hearing.

However, the proceedings were postponed for another few months.

James was reportedly last seen alive on October 28 2021.

In November, brothers Zamir and Obasic O’Garro, along with their cousin Uroy Joseph, all of Liberta, were jointly charged by the police with kidnapping James.

A missing person’s report had been filed at Freetown Police Station by one of his family members two days after his disappearance.

On October 30, charred human remains were found in a burnt-out car in bushes near Willoughby Bay.

A team comprised of police officers and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force also conducted searches in the St Phillip’s and Freetown areas, where a mobile phone believed to belong to James was located.

The three defendants first appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards in November 2021 on kidnap charges.

It wasn’t until April 2022 that they were slapped with murder charges too, after a forensic analysis confirmed that the charred body was indeed James.

The three men are scheduled to return to court on October 5 to find out if the evidence the police have against them is substantial enough for their case to be sent to the higher court.