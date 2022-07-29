Another adjournment for woman charged with causing death of teen cyclist

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The committal hearing for a young woman accused of causing the death of a teenage cyclist by driving dangerously has been adjourned for the third time.

Keithanya Elvin, 22, of Gunthorpes, was arrested and charged with causing the death of 16-year-old Azorae Pennant of Roman Hill by dangerous driving in March and made her first court appearance the next day.

Her case was initially adjourned until May, but because the police file was not yet complete by then the hearing was delayed again.

For the same reason, when she appeared before Magistrate Dexter Wason this week, she was told that she would have to wait again, this time until October 6 to find out if her case will be proceeding to the High Court.

The tragic incident – in which Pennant became the second of the country’s three road fatalities for 2022 – occurred on January 26 on Tyrells Main Road.

Reports suggest that on the night of the accident, the teenager was heading north along the busy highway shortly before 6.30pm, when the Honda CRV driven by Elvin who was travelling in the opposite direction, proceeded to make a right turn.

The cyclist apparently swerved to avoid it, and collided with the vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his bicycle into the pathway of a pickup.

The young boy suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead around an hour later.

The All Saints Secondary School student was described by teachers and classmates as “vibrant and bubbly”. A statement on the school’s Facebook page shortly after the incident paid tribute to one who “always brought the vybz to the class”.