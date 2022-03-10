23 C
St John's
Thursday, 10 March, 2022
Another adjournment for trio charged with kidnapping

Uroy Joseph entering All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday
Obasic O’Garro at the first court hearing in November 2021
Zamir O’Garro entering the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Three men accused of kidnapping a Gray’s Farm man will have to spend another three months in jail waiting to find out if the evidence the police have against them is substantial for their case to be sent to the higher court.

Brothers Zamir and Obasic O’Garro, along with their cousin Uroy Joseph, all of Liberta, were jointly charged by the police with kidnapping in relation to the disappearance of Arthur James.

James was reportedly last seen some time on October 28 2021.

A missing person report was filed at Freetown Police Station by one of his family members two days later.

Since then, a team comprised of police officers and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force conducted searches in the St Phillip’s and Freetown areas, where a mobile phone believed to belong to James was located.

To date, James has not been found.

Secured by handcuffs, the three men made their first appearance in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court in November 2021.

The trio was not given bail and was consequently remanded to prison, but Obasic O’Garro has since managed to obtain bail in the High Court.

They were all represented by attorney Wendel Robinson at their first court appearance but now Robinson is only Obasic’s O’Garro’s counsel.

Zamir O’Garro’s attorney is Sherfield Bowen while Joseph is unrepresented.

The men will next appear before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards on June 15 for their committal hearing.

