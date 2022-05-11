Another adjournment for man accused of murdering Customs officer Zorina Benjamin

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The man on remand for allegedly murdering his Customs officer girlfriend, Zorina Benjamin, will have to wait another six weeks before finding out if the police have mounted a substantive case against him.

Delon Charlery was taken into custody by the police after Benjamin was found dead in her Golden Grove home on November 22 from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head.

Charlery appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke later that week charged with killing the mother-of-one.

The St Lucian national was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison following the initial court hearing and has been behind bars ever since.

The magistrate does not have the jurisdiction to offer bail for such a crime but Charlery could apply to the High Court.

Charlery made his third appearance in court yesterday but there was no progress in the case.

He therefore has to return on June 22and, if the police’s file is complete, the defendant could see his case be sent up to the High Court for trial or guilty plea.

Charlery is represented by attorney Wendel Robinson.