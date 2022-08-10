Annual prostate screening exercise gets underway this weekend￼

- Advertisement -

After a lengthy hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the battle against prostate cancer will resume in earnest when the 14th annual screening exercise gets underway on Saturday.

Local doctor Dwayne “Baba” Thwaites and the Lions Club will once again be teaming up to host the event at the Lions Club on Cross Street.

“I had this idea for many years, but in 2007 when I discussed the idea of the prostate screening with Lion Bobby Reis, he was as excited as I was,” Dr Thwaites said.

“He convinced the then President Hordley Forbes that this was a great initiative. In that first year we had just over 80 men tested but in 2019 we were up to 981 men.”

Dr Thwaites added that there will be seven doctors in attendance and the process will not take very long.

“You get registered so that we can get your medical information. Blood is taken for the PSA test and then the digital rectal exam which takes about three seconds. It is better to put a finger in, than two feet in the grave,” he added.

The doctor was speaking as he accepted a $5,000 donation from CIBC FirstCaribbean to assist with costs associated with the screening.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Corporate Manager, Yohance Browne, said the bank was very proud to join with Dr Thwaites and the Lions Club in this great act of service.

“We are proud to support any effort to fight cancer which takes so many lives. We have our annual Walk for the Cure which focuses on breast cancer so we are happy to also now be supporting men’s health,” he said.

Pre-registration will begin at 7am and the screening will commence at 8am.