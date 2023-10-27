Anjo Wholesale, SLBMC and Fearless Crew win in Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were wins for Anjo Wholesale, Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) and Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew when action continued in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League on Wednesday at JSC.

Sir Lester Bird Medical Center enjoyed the largest margin of victory on the night, battering Police 87-55 in the second clash of a triple-header. Bernard Andrew top-scored with 23 points with Baldwin Anthony adding 18. There were contributions of 17 points from Delornje Jules and 10 points each from Jevon Francis and Regillio Cisse in the winning cause.

Javon Simon top-scored for the lawmen with 25 points while Kerrie Walker sank 16 points.

Steven Matthew (left) sank a game high 25 points for Anjo Wholesale in their victory over H Wright Promotions

In the night’s opening clash, Anjo Wholesale defeated H Wright Promotions 64-53. Steven Matthew sank a game high 25 points for the victors while Jaheem James contributed with 14. In a losing effort, Shaquille Kelly and Humroy Wright hit 14 and 12 points respectively for H Wright Promotions.

Meanwhile, Fearless Crew edged Sledge O’ Ballers 57-52 in the night’s feature contest. Takeem Martin was on target for the victors with 18 points while Michael Barton totalled 10 points. For the opponents, Kareem Edwards sank a game high of 21 points in a losing effort with contributions of 12 and 11 from Tristan Jacobs and Lenroy McFarlene respectively.