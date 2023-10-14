Anjo Wholesale and Eye Mobile grab wins in Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Anjo Wholesale and Eye Mobile Vision Care chalked up wins in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League when the competition continued at the JSC basketball complex on Thursday.

Contesting the feature game of a double-header, Anjo Wholesale beat Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTA) 62-53. Steven Matthew led the scoring for the victors with 15 points. There were contributions of 12 points from Andrew Venture, 11 points from Felix Hamilton and 10 points from Gabriel Perez, all in the winning effort.

In a losing effort for Transport Board, Russell Daley sank 16 points and Marlon Charles added 15.

In Thursday’s opening fixture, Eye Mobile Vision Care defeated Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew 54-44.

Kevin Pimental had a game high of 16 points in the winning effort while Shaheim Omarde chipped in with 10 points. Takeem Martin was the top shooter for Fearless Crew with 12 points.

The league will pause for its anticipated All Star Night slated for Saturday at the JSC. Events will shoot off at 1pm.