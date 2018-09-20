Anjo victorious in overtime battle

Anjo’s Wholesale pushed their undefeated record to 2-0 in the Cool and Smooth Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Business Basketball League on Tuesday night.

The powerhouse team edged out Fitzroy Rewinding, 66-64 in overtime in the feature match at the JSC Sports Complex with national player, Sharife Sergeant leading the charge with 17 points.

He was assisted by Humroy Wright who sank 10 points respectively.

Rewinding’s Eric Joseph was the leading scorer with 13 points while teammate Nkenge “Beef” Drew chipped in with 12 points in a losing effort.

In the other games played that night, Cleaners trounced A-mobile Young Rivals, 64-46 while Antigua and Barbuda

Airport Authority (ABAA) United fell to Burton’s Laundry, 49-34.

Cleaners’ Adrian Carniege led the victors with 15 points while Burton’s Darius Richards and Rudyard Phillip both scored eight points.

Meanwhile on Monday night, defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport board (ABTB) bounced back from their upsetting opening night defeat to win 72-64 over Eye Mobile Vision Care.

Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew was the leading scorer for the champs with 22 points.

He was assisted by Marlon “Buju” Charles who sank 19 points and Kareem “Macky” Edwards who chipped in with 15.

Ahmani Browne had a game high 23 points for Eye Mobile while teammate Adonis Humphreys netted 15 points in a losing effort.

In the other match that evening former champions, Kennedys defeated Pointe FM, 60-41.

Lincoln Weekes led the charge for the victors with 14 points.

Selassie Braithwaite netted 14 points for Pointe FM.

Games will continue today at 6:30 p.m. as ABAA will face Pointe FM while at 7:30 p.m. APUA Head Office will battle A-mobile Young Rivals.

Kennedys will play will Police Vertex at 8:30 p.m. while at 9:30 p.m. Eye Mobile will meet Dixies.

All games will be played at the JSC Sports Complex.