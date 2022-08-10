Andy ‘Gantone’ Nesbitt tournament kicks off with drawn encounters

- Advertisement -

The Andy “Gantone” Nesbitt Kings & Queens Ah De Ghetto Football Cup opened at the King George V Grounds on Tuesday with both encounters ending in exciting draws.

Playing in the first match of a double-header, community rivals Greenbay Hoppers FC and Empire FC played to a 1-1 draw. Junior national player, Zahiem Greene put Empire ahead on minute 48 but Hoppers were determined to take at least a point from the contest as Kareem Wilson drew them levelled with a 58th minute strike.

In the night’s feature encounter, Five Islands and Lion Hill played to a 2-2 draw. Five Islands went ahead in minute five via a fifth minute conversion from Alex Phillip, but Conroy Douglas drew Lion Hill levelled on minute 21.

Five Islands put themselves in a position to take three points when, in the 72nd minute, Shakeem Joseph put them ahead from close range. It was however not meant to be as Troy Jules dispatched a 76th minute penalty kick to draw Lion Hill levelled and help salvage a point from the contest.

The competition continues Thursday when Greenbay Hoppers face Lion Hill at 5pm and Five Islands tackle Empire at 6:30pm.