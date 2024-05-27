Andrew sizzles in one sided All Star Game

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Cricket returned to the historic venue of the Antigua and Recreation Ground with a bang as Leeward Islands Hurricanes wicketkeeper batsman Jewel Andrew smashed 62 from 32 balls with four fours and six sixes to help his side Sir Richie Richardson West to win by 137 runs.

A few scores of spectators went out to see the 17-year-old crack his first ball faced for six and was all class against his opponents going ballistic on a Glen Williams’ over that conceded 27 runs.

He met Tyrone Williams Jr who made 66 in the second over and the two put on 120 for the second wicket. There were also handy knocks of 38 and 25 from Essan Warner and Kerry Mentore respectively which propelled West to 226 for 7 from their 20 overs. The pick of the bowlers for Sir Vivian Richards East was Glenton Williams with figures of three for 26.

In reply, Sir Vivian Richards East were pegged down by some tight bowling from Shavon Moore who bowled a lively spell, beating the bat often and collecting two scalps. Bartlette Henry made 31 and Deran Benta 16 were the only two batters to get into the double figures as the East team was skittled out for 89 in 13 overs.

The Cool and Smooth T20 Explosion will bowl off on the 3rd of July to the 21st of July, 2024.