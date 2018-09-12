Anderson breaks McGrath’s record in hosts’ win

New Story

England’s James Anderson took the final wicket to become the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket and secure a 118-run victory in the fifth Test against India at The Oval.

The 36-year-old bowled Mohammed Shami to claim his 564th wicket, surpassing the record of Australia’s Glenn McGrath.

It secured a 4-1 series victory for England, who were held up for much of the fifth day by centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

However, a stunning leg-break from Adil Rashid dismissed Rahul as the tourists fell from 325-5 to 345 all out.

Anderson drew level with McGrath’s record with two quick wickets on Monday evening, but he and England could not force victory on Tuesday until late into the final session.

Rahul and Pant’s 204-run stand gave India faint hope of an improbable victory, but Rashid dismissed both players in successive overs to put England on top.

The final three wickets fell quickly: Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja both edged Sam Curran behind before Anderson bowled Shami with a full, straight delivery.

The players were then led off the field by Alastair Cook in his final Test match for England.

“The last two days will live long in the memory,” ex-England captain Michael Vaughan said on Test Match Special (TMS).

“What a week we have had and what a series it has been.”

Anderson’s emotion on passing McGrath’s record was evident – the pace bowler teared up as he and Cook left the field – and he finishes the series as the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets in five Tests.

“I’m trying not to cry,” Anderson told TMS. “It’s been a special achievement for me. It’s not something I’ve aimed for.

“I’ve just enjoyed playing for England – it’s an amazing job.”

When asked about Cook’s retirement, Anderson added: “It’s been difficult. He’s a very good mate of mine and he’s helped me through a lot of my career.

“He’s been there as a friend for me. I’ll miss him.” (BBC Sport)