- Advertisement -

Some of the nation’s finest young sailors are pictured on board Warthog yesterday, coming in second on day one of the RORC Nelson’s Cup.

Racing will continue on Wednesday off Fort Shirley, and again on Friday with the around the island race. Excellent viewing of the sailing can be had from Shirley Heights. The Nelson’s Cup is a tune-up for the world renowned RORC Caribbean 600 which gets underway on Monday. (Photo by Edwin Gifford)