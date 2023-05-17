Analyst encourages service providers to participate in National Services Sector Baseline Survey

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Trade Policy Analyst within the Ministry of Trade, Varecia Williams, called on service providers across Antigua and Barbuda to support the ministry in its efforts to understand the industry through a baseline survey.

The survey aims to assess the nature of the service sector within the country after service providers provide information on areas of speciality, industry categorisations and professional certifications.

Speaking on Observer AM yesterday, Williams said that the service industry is a vital part of the Antiguan and Barbudan economy, making up over 70 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, and that the Ministry of Trade plays an important part in building a conducive environment for entrepreneurs in the field.

“We want to know who our service providers are as … there are many persons who decide to start a service, but we don’t know who they are [and] part of the aim of this baseline survey is to find out who they are and what are the needs of the industry,” she said.

The analyst said the survey would be the first phase of building a stronger relationship between the ministry and the service providers.

“We want to build relationships with our service providers and be able to say we need know the needs [of our providers] and we can assist you in offering whatever you need to ensure that you are operating competitively at the highest quality, and there is an enabling business environment,” she explained.

The survey, which was launched on May 15, will be conducted until June 12 and can be accessed online or at the Ministry of Trade.