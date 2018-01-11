An opposition MP threatens to sue the PM

United Progressive Party (UPP) Member of Parliament, Wilmoth Daniel is threatening to sue Prime Minister Gaston Browne for allegations he reportedly made against him. Daniel’s Attorney, Charlesworth Tabor, said Browne allegedly made “some very outrageous” allegations in Parliament recently.

“He (PM Browne) said that Mr. Daniel burned down a number of buildings for insurance money.” “I guess the prime minister felt that because he was in Parliament he can say anything and get away with it, because there is what is considered to be parliamentary immunity.”

Tabor specified that the comments were made during a crosstalk in the Parliament Building on January 2, after the Speaker of the House, Sir Gerald Watt, had suspended the sitting due to a disruption in electricity. The attorney asserts that the allegations reportedly made by Browne were therefore not under the protection of parliamentary immunity, since the Speaker had already suspended the session.

Tabor said he has sent a letter to PM Browne on behalf of Daniel, “requesting an apology and the prime minister has 14 days in which to apologise.” He said if the prime Minister does not apologise within the time stipulated, “he would be sued for defamation.” The letter, addressed to PM Browne on January 10, also referenced comments the prime minister made on January 6, 2018, while speaking on his radio station, Point FM.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)