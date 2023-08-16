An influx of new blood: Close to 40 Athletes to muscle off in National Bodybuilding Championships

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A total of 36 athletes will compete across five categories when the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation (ABABWF) hosts its 2023 National Championships on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Public Relations Officer for the federation and IFBB Pro, Melissa Seaforth, said that although it is a slight decrease on last year’s numbers, the body is heartened by the number of new competitions set to cross the stage.

Melissa Seaforth.

“Some of them will be crossing the stage more than once so then we will see them in the novice category and then we will see them in seniors and then of course, we have the masters’ category as well. It is somewhat of a decrease because as you may have known, we do have quite a few of amateurs who turned pros over the past two or three years so right now you’re going to see an influx of new blood or first timers. This is why the novice category which we introduced last year is kicking off and becoming so popular so we have quite a few people in the novice,” she said.

Competitors will flex their muscles in the Men’s physique, Bikini Fitness, Men’s Bodybuilding, Classic Physique and Bikini Wellness categories.

Taking part for a third time, men’s physique competitor Andre Anthony said he is more focused this time around and eager to take home the on prize.

“Before I was just somebody in the gym lifting weights and I wanted to stay consistent so I said that if I do this I am going to be consistent. This time around I view it differently where I am not just a person going to the gym, I am a bodybuilder now so it’s totally different perspective things are going to be different,” he said.

“First, I don’t like losing so that’s a major factor and the second thing is, I think you may have heard of Mofit and with that team behind of me pushing me, giving me that motivation to keep going so I can’t let my boys down,” he added.

Meanwhile, first-timer Kallan Rodney-Green admitted there is some degree of nervousness heading into the big event but is confident he can do well.

“I went to my first show in 2019 just to check it out and see what’s going on and it was pretty intriguing and I figured I might look better than some of the guys so why not? There is a little anxiety and a little nerves but it is what it is and we’re here now,” he said.

Saturday’s show is slated to pose off at 6:00 pm and carries a general admission fee of $100 while tickets for “preferred seating” cost $130.