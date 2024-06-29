An ambitious Youth Parliamentarian

- Advertisement -

“I became a Youth Parliamentarian to push myself outside of my comfort zone.” Azariah Bloodman

By Barbara Arrindell

Youth Parliamentarian Azariah Bloodman describes herself as “a 17-year-old unconventional thinker” She was born in Sangre Grande, Trinidad on March 6, 2007, and then spent eight years in primary school at Grace Christian Academy. As a secondary school student at the Antigua Girls High School, she has used her free time to either work on her craft — dancing — or watching Netflix. Her ambition is to start her own dance company and work as a professional dance director.

Barbara Arrindell: How did you get involved in the Youth Parliament?

Azariah Bloodman: I found it interesting to see former NYPAAB members’ experiences on display on social media. When the time came for people to register, I decided it was a good idea and so I registered. I joined the organization to expand my social circle, get new possibilities, and push myself outside of my comfort zone.

Barbara Arrindell: What was it like preparing for and actually delivering your first speech in Parliament?

Azariah Bloodman: The assistance I received, and the suggestions that were made when it came to adding and subtracting information during the preparation processs, made it all less difficult than I had anticipated. In the days before the Parliamentary sitting, I rehearsed my speech both at home and during in-person practices. Although giving the speech initially made me nervous, I overcame it and surprised myself by performing better than I had anticipated.

Barbara Arrindell: Has this experience made you more aware of local politics?

Azariah Bloodman: Yes it has. I became more aware of local politics as a result of this encounter. I’m learning more about issues facing the nation. There was much that I was unaware of. I also know more about the opinions of many people regarding these issues. Many things came out during our discussions. I’m also able to observe everyone else who is involved in the NYPAAB.

Barbara Arrindell: Tell us about your dance experience?

Azariah Bloodman: I have been part of the First Church of the Nazarene since I was a young child, and eventually I became a member of the “Destiny Seekers” dance group at church. We dance, not just at our church, but also at other churches during their various events. In 2019, I went to a dance workshop at All Saints Church of the Nazarene with Quacy Prosper, a dance instructor from Trinidad and Tobago. It was during that training session that my dance teacher and others recognized my ability and genuine love for dance, and I was allowed to perform my first solo. Early last year, I was able to enrol in the Shiva School of Dancing. This occurred just in time for me to be able to take part in their summer show “Unlocked”. In spite of the shorter time frame, I learned a lot in a matter of months. Being with Shiva was an amazing experience.

Barbara Arrindell: What does the future have in store for you? What are your plans?

Azariah Bloodman: I plan to attend UWI in Trinidad and Tobago to study dance. This will aid in helping me with my career path. I want to be a professional dance teacher

Barbara Arrindell: This is my final question. As an up-and-coming Youth Parliamentarian what advice do you have for the 4th and 5th form students as they start making plans for their future? ‘

Azariah Bloodman: I’d advise them to challenge themselves to do positive things that are out of their comfort zone. Doing that will allow them to grow. Remember to always leave room for self-improvement and never let anyone bring you down or talk you out of doing something that you are passionate about.