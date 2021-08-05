29.7 C
St John's
Thursday, 05 August, 2021
Amicable Solution soon to be reached between DMC’s and Airport Taxi Drivers over Fare Dispute

(St. John’s Antigua; August 4, 2021) Minister of Tourism the Hon. Charles Fernandez is confident of a solution in the recent impasse between Airport Taxi Drivers and the respective Destination Management Companies (DMC’s) that service the industry. 

A way forward is being sought to quell the disquiet between both parties which has surfaced because of the recent fare increases granted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to the Airport Taxi Association due to the constraints presented as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Destination Management Companies are fighting for continued pre -covid special rate privileges for group transfers to and from the Sir Vere Cornwall Bird International Airport. 

The Ministry of Tourism has initiated discussions between the parties involved as well as the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourist Association (ABHTA). 

“I am quite confident that an amicable solution to this issue can be reached with all parties involved satisfied that their interests are being met “, stated Minister Fernandez.  

Minister Fernandez continued that, “we have appointed Mr. Vernon Jeffers Chair of the adjudication committee to preside over this stalemate and I am confident that his expertise as well as the respect he commands within the tourism sector will auger for a swift and cordial outcome.

