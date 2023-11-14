American Airlines to run two Miami flights a day next summer

- Advertisement -

The twin island nation is to benefit from forthcoming increased service with American Airlines.

Next summer, the US carrier will run two direct flights a day to and from Miami, in place of the usual one daily flight during the traditional low season months.

The second flight will be in effect from June 5 to September 3, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) said in a press release.

“We are thrilled with this announcement of additional service by American Airlines,” the country’s Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez said.

“There has been a growing demand by consumers for flights into Antigua and Barbuda during the summer months. The launch of the second flight comes at the most opportune time, as we work towards boosting airlift into the destination in order to sustain business during the traditional shoulder season.”

According to the communiqué, the US market remains a strong market for the destination.

The ABTA’s US office has completed an unprecedented 38-plus cities roadshow this fall/winter season alongside resort, cruise, tour operator and airline partners, geared towards marketing the destination and promoting airlift increases.

“Our US travel trade roadshows and consumer shows this year have been quite successful in generating a desire for travel to our twin island paradise. We are optimistic that the additional airlift we are set to receive over the summer 2024 will be vital to meeting that demand and ensuring next year’s 2024 arrivals surpass those of benchmark year 2019,” CEO of the ABTA Colin C James noted.

“The extra service with American Airlines will provide us with that added boost, as our consumers will benefit from greater travel options allowing them to connect easily to the destination.”

The US carrier has also announced plans to operate a daily service to VC Bird International Airport from JFK International Airport in New York into spring 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda’s strong summer 2023 performance within the US market has also prompted discussions by the ABTA with other major US carriers about increased service for summer 2024.