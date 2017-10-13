Ambris, Singh half-centuries allow hosts to dominate

West Indies’ Darren Bravo and team-mate Sunil Narine (right) sit on a bench during a training session before the third Test match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. (Photo by Reuters)

FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica (CMC) – Batsman Sunil Ambris continued to press his case for international selection while Vishaul Singh sent a reminder of his quality, as both batsmen stroked half-centuries on the opening day of the first four-day “Test” against Sri Lanka A in Jamaica on Wednesday.

Opting for first knock at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium, the hosts were 236 for four when bad light ended play on the country’s scenic north coast.

The right-handed Ambris was unbeaten on a stroke-filled 62 while Singh was on a patient 58, the pair involved in an unbroken 91-run fifth wicket stand.

Left-hander John Campbell also gathered a half-century with 56.

Left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara, who played two Tests against India last August, claimed two for 56.

Openers Campbell and Montcin Hodge, who made 13, put on 44 and safely navigated the first hour to
hand West Indies A a decent start.

The right-handed Hodge perished shortly afterwards, however, going stumped off Pushpakumara in the third over following the drinks break.
Campbell, who faced 108 balls in nearly three hours at the crease and struck six fours, put on a further 32 for the second wicket with captain Shamarh Brooks who made 19.

