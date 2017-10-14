Ambris shines with hundred but rain wrecks play

FLORENCE HALL, Jamaica (CMC) – Sunil Ambris increased pressure on West Indies selectors by carving out his fourth first class hundred, but rain allowed just 3-1/4 hours play, on the second day of the opening four-day “Test” against Sri Lanka A here Thursday. The 24-year-old struck 106 as the hosts, resuming from 236 for four, reached 364 for eight in their first innings before rain arrived 41 minutes after the lunch break to end play prematurely at the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium.

Though the rain abated, conditions kept players off the field and play was eventually called off late in the day.

Ambris was supported by overnight partner Vishaul Singh who hit 81 while all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall chipped in with 25.

Left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara claimed three for 104 while medium pacer Chamika Karunaratne picked up two for 61.

Right-hander Ambris picked up where he left off on Wednesday’s opening day as he dominated the Sri Lankan bowling yet again.

Resuming on 62, the Vincentian stormed to three figures in an innings which included 12 fours off 156 deliveries in just under 4-1/2 hours, all told.

The innings was a further reminder for the Windies selectors who ignored Ambris for the Pakistan, England and Zimbabwe series, despite his heaving recent scoring in the domestic competition.

Ambris extended his fifth wicket partnership with Singh to 136 before adding a further 51 for the sixth wicket with Cornwall.

In contrast, Singh’s innings was a patient one, lasting 219 balls in just under 5-1/4 hours and including four fours.

Windies A were perched on 333 for six at lunch but only 15 overs were possible afterwards before the weather curtailed play.